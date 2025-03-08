ETV Bharat / business

Fresh Trouble For SpiceJet As 3 Aircraft Lessors, Former Pilot File Insolvency Pleas

New Delhi: SpiceJet is facing fresh round of troubles as three Ireland-based aircraft lessors and a former pilot have filed insolvency pleas in NCLT against the budget carrier, claiming defaults.

Three lessors - NGF Alpha, NGF Genesis and NGF Charlie- have filed petitions under Section 9 of IBC, seeking initiation of insolvency proceedings against SpiceJet claiming dues totalling USD 12.68 million (about Rs 110 crore).

SpiceJet, during the proceedings of the National Company Law Tribunal, earlier this week, sought some time to resolve the matter as settlement talks were going on.

"Counsel on behalf of the Operational Creditor (SpiceJet) is present and sought time to seek instructions on the future course of action to be taken in the matter," NCLT said in an order. The insolvency tribunal directed to list all three petitions on April 7, 2025, for the next hearing.

The lessors had earlier leased five Boeing 737 to SpiceJet. They had served legal notice to SpiceJet wherein they alleged theft of parts of the aircraft, including engines and using them in other planes.

Besides, regarding the plea filed by the pilot, the two-member NCLT bench asked whether claims by the pilot are barred under Section 10A of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC).