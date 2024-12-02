ETV Bharat / business

SpiceJet Secures Rights To Operate 100 Haj Flights In 2025 From 4 Indian Cities

SpiceJet will operate over 100 special flights for Haj 2025 from four key cities in the country -- Kolkata, Guwahati, Srinagar, and Gaya.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ANI)
By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Mumbai: Domestic carrier SpiceJet on Monday said it has secured the rights to operate Haj flights in 2025 from four key cities in the country -- Kolkata, Guwahati, Srinagar, and Gaya. As part of its mandate, SpiceJet will operate over 100 special flights for Haj 2025, using a mix of narrow-body and wide-body aircraft, and is expected to fly 18 per cent additional pilgrims (around 15,500) compared to this year, the airline said.

Haj has been a significant revenue generator for SpiceJet, and the airline expects to generate Rs 185 crore from these operations in 2025, it said. During the previous Haj season, SpiceJet deployed two wide-body Airbus A340 aircraft, each with a seating capacity of 324 passengers, SpiceJet said.

