Solution to Tariff Issues With US Likely In Eight To Ten Weeks: CEA

Kolkata: Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran on Thursday said he expects that a solution to the tariff issues with the US is likely to be arrived in the next eight to ten weeks.

The additional 25 per cent tariff imposed by the US on Indian products for the country's purchases of Russian oil came into effect in August, bringing the total amount of levy on New Delhi to 50 per cent.