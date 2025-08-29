Backbone Of Industry At Risk: SMEs Push Govt For Rapid Credit And Market Access Support

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: With the new US tariffs coming into effect, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), considered the backbone of Indian industry, are expected to be hit the hardest in the coming months. This sector not only faces the threat of large-scale job losses but is also beginning to struggle with access to bank credit. Many business owners are now looking to the government for relief measures, similar to the support extended during the COVID-19 period.

Speaking to ETV Bharat on the challenges faced by SMEs, Vinod Kumar, President of the India SME Forum, admitted that Indian products fetched good prices in the U.S., which made exports a profitable proposition for small businesses. He pointed out that the U.S. market paid a premium for quality products, and finding another country willing to pay at the same level would be difficult. According to him, even if alternative markets are found, replicating those profit margins will remain a challenge. On the domestic front as well, he noted, while these products may still sell, businesses will continue to face prolonged pressure on profitability. On the jobs front, he cautioned that lakhs of livelihoods are at stake. If swift action is not taken, the tariff blow could result in massive job losses running into lakhs.

SMEs Strategy

Vinod Kumar also said that the India SME Forum has made an outreach to around one lakh members to assist them with the situation arising out of US tariffs. 7020 enterprises have responded to the questionnaire, so far, and India’s resilient entrepreneurs have figured out multiple ways of dealing with the tariffs and their aftermath. With this survey till 8 PM on August 29, 2025, ⁠16 per cent of the respondents have stated that they are looking at outsourcing parts of the orders to enterprises in other countries in order to retain the buyers if the stalemate continues.

While ⁠57% of the enterprises are looking at using the countries in the GCC region, Mercosur, Africa and the UK for rerouting shipments or value-added transhipments to the US. Another ⁠27 per cent of the enterprises are looking at reviving buyer enquiries from non-US regions, even though they may have to compromise on the prices, as the premiums received from the US market are higher for quality products.

A majority of the exporting enterprises are of the view that the tariffs are a temporary situation which will get solved in 60-90 days through intervention by Govt of India while US buyers will not be able to achieve the same quality of products from non - Indian suppliers in the short term and that are waiting for measures to open up trade avenues in hitherto unexplored markets in friendly countries through a Government led intervention.

Letter To The Government

The India SME Forum submits its demands to the Government of India. Its President has written a letter to the Cabinet Secretary, TV Somanathan, stating that, in view of the challenges posed by the current tariff environment and the urgent need to support the National Export Diversification Strategy, we request the Government’s intervention under your guidance. We urge the establishment of Trade Desks and Export Marketing Outposts in key gateway cities worldwide, bonded warehouses in strategic global hubs for faster logistics and distribution, and the deployment of skilled professionals abroad to market, promote, and sell Indian MSME products.

India SME Forum's President has also written saying that "we further recommend the creation of priority export working-capital windows through SIDBI, PSBs, and NBFCs, modelled on the ECLGS, along with the provision of pre-approved CGTMSE top-up guarantees and concessional pricing for tariff-hit clusters. To prevent production stoppages and job losses, we seek rapid disbursal within seven days for pre-verified firms. We believe these measures, if implemented, will safeguard India’s SMEs while strengthening our global trade presence."

Just like the government, business owners too want to turn this crisis into an opportunity — provided they receive timely relief. They also hope the government will guide them through this difficult phase. Vinod Kumar stresses that the government must recognise the unique challenges of small businesses, treat them differently from large corporations and extend the specific support they need most right now. Only then, he says, will small entrepreneurs be able to withstand this difficult period.

