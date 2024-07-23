ETV Bharat / business

Sitharaman’s Look East In Budget: ‘Purvodaya’ For Bihar, Bits For Others

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shows the Budget tablet at the Parliament as she arrives to present the Union Budget 2024-25 during the Monsoon Session, in New Delhi on Tuesday ( ANI )

Hyderabad: The first budget of the third edition of Modi-govenrment today saw a bonanza for BJP-allies, the JDU-ruled Bihar and TDP-JanaSena-ruled Andhra Pradesh. Amid all the brouhaha over the proposed allocations in the Budget of 2024, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had a chapter dedicated to the East, christening as the Government’s Purvodaya allocations.

According to Sitharaman, this Purvodaya scheme will include, “The states in the Eastern part of the country are rich in endowments and have strong cultural traditions.” With this renewed focus, the Government aims at formulating a new plan, the Purvodaya plan, for all development of the eastern region of India covering, "Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh."

The Finance Minister said the plan will, "cover human resource development, infrastructure, and generation of economic opportunities to make the region an engine to attain Viksit Bharat."

Other than the bonanza of airports, medical colleges, bridges and roads, exclusively for Bihar, the Union Finance Minister said, “On the Amritsar Kolkata Industrial Corridor, we will support the development of an industrial node at Gaya. This corridor will catalyse the industrial development of the eastern region. The industrial node at Gaya will also be a good model for developing our ancient centres of cultural importance into future centres of modern economy. This model shall showcase 'Vikas bhi Virasat bhi' in our growth trajectory."

Keeping her focus on Bihar, unwavering, Sitharaman said, "We will also support the development of road connectivity projects, the Patna-Purnea Expressway, the Buxar-Bhagalpur Expressway, the Bodhgaya, Rajgir, the Vaishali and Darbhanga spurs, and an additional 2-lane bridge over river Ganga at Buxar at a total cost of Rs 26,000 crore. Power projects, including the setting up of a new 2400 MW power plant at Pirpainti, will be taken up at a cost of Rs 21,400 crore. New airports, medical colleges and sports infrastructure in Bihar will be constructed," adding, "An additional allocation to support capital investments will be provided. The requests of the Bihar Government for external assistance from multilateral development banks will be expedited.”

Talking about the Government’s initiatives and planned approach towards Irrigation and Flood Mitigation, Sitharaman again went back to Bihar. "Bihar has frequently suffered from floods, many of them originating outside the country. Plans to build flood control structures in Nepal are yet to progress. Our government, through the Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme and other sources, will provide financial support for projects with an estimated cost of Rs 11,500 crore such as the Kosi-Mechi intra-state link and 20 other ongoing and new schemes including barrages, river pollution abatement and irrigation projects. In addition, a survey and investigation of Kosi-related flood mitigation and irrigation projects will be undertaken."

In addition to the massive push for Bihar, the Finance Minister also focused on the devasting floods in Assam and the landslides in Sikkim, which have affected the land-locked state severely.