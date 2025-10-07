ETV Bharat / business

Sitharaman Launches Foreign Currency Settlement System At GIFT City

Mumbai: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday launched the foreign currency settlement system in GIFT IFSC, which will facilitate seamless transactions on real-time basis, enhance liquidity management, and ensure compliance. Currently foreign currency transactions usually get settled with a lag of 36 to 48 hours.

Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest 2025, the finance minister said with the operationalisation of the foreign currency settlement system, GIFT City joins a select list of financial centres that include Hong Kong, Tokyo, Manila, and some other centres which have the infrastructure to settle foreign currency transactions locally.

Sitharaman further said fintech has democratised finance in India. India ranks third in fintech companies and does half of world's real-time digital transactions, the minister said and added that the government's policy has been to play a role to nurture the fintech sector through a balanced approach.

She emphasised the government's enabling approach towards business, technology and innovation. "We'd like to remain in the fringes and watch. We like to remain in the fringes and help...we have to enable businesses and not interrupt in their progress," Sitharaman added.