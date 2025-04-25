ETV Bharat / business

Singapore Airlines And OpenAI Partner To Enhance Customer Experience, Operational Efficiency With AI Solution

Singapore: In a landmark collaboration, Singapore Airlines (SIA) has teamed up with OpenAI to integrate cutting-edge Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) solutions across its customer service and operational workflows, marking the first such partnership between OpenAI and a major airline.

The initiative aims to enhance both the digital experience for passengers and the internal efficiency of airline operations. Central to the partnership is the deployment of OpenAI’s multimodal GenAI tools, which can interpret and process text, audio, video, and diagrams to support a wide range of airline functions.

The first phase of the collaboration will focus on upgrading SIA's existing AI-powered virtual assistant, used on its website. The improved assistant is expected to deliver more personalised, context-aware support for travellers, helping them discover destinations, compare flight options, and manage bookings with greater ease. The move is designed to create a smoother, more intuitive self-service experience and increase customer engagement.

Beyond customer-facing applications, the airline also plans to use AI to streamline routine internal tasks. A new virtual assistant for staff will offer operational guidance, help resolve common issues based on historical data, and accelerate decision-making processes across various formats and functions.

In addition, SIA will integrate OpenAI’s advanced problem-solving capabilities into complex logistical areas, such as flight crew scheduling. The system will factor in regulatory requirements, manpower constraints, and operational parameters, enabling staff to make better-informed, faster decisions and ensuring smoother operations for passengers.