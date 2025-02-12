ETV Bharat / business

Simplified Income Tax Bill Brings In 'Tax Year' Concept, Omits 'Assessment Year'

New Delhi: The simplified Income Tax Bill 2025, which brings in the concept of 'tax year' and abolishes the archaic and complicated terms 'previous' and 'assessment years', is likely to be introduced in Parliament on Thursday.

The Bill comprises 536 sections, 23 chapters and 16 schedules in just 622 pages. It does not bring in any new taxes but only simplifies the language of the existing Income Tax Act, 1961. The six-decade-old legislation has 298 sections and 14 schedules. It had 880 pages when the Act was introduced.

The new Bill seeks to replace the Income Tax Act, 1961 which has become too voluminous due to the amendments made over the last 60 years. The new law is expected to come into effect from April 1, 2026.

The new bill has omitted redundant sections, like those relating to Fringe Benefit Tax. The Bill is free from 'explanations or provisos', thereby making it easier to read and comprehend.

Also, the word 'notwithstanding', which was used excessively in the Income Tax Act, 1961, has been done away with in the new Bill and almost everywhere replaced with the term 'irrespective'.

The Bill uses shorter sentences and has been made reader-friendly with the use of tables and formulae. Tables have been provided for provisions relating to TDS, presumptive taxation, salaries, and deductions for bad debt. The 'Taxpayer's Charter' has been included in the Bill which outlines the rights and obligations of the taxpayers.

The Bill replaces the term 'previous year' as mentioned in the Income Tax Act, 1961 with 'tax year'. Also, the concept of assessment year has been done away with. Currently, for income earned in the previous year (say 2023-24), tax is paid in assessment year (say 2024-25). This previous year and assessment year (AY) concept has been removed and only tax year under the simplified bill has been brought in.

Once introduced in the Lok Sabha likely on Thursday, the Bill will be sent to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance for further deliberations.

The Statement of Objects and Reasons of the new I-T Bill said that the Income-tax Act passed in 1961 has been subjected to numerous amendments since its passage 60 years ago.

"As a result of these amendments the basic structure of the Income-tax Act has been overburdened and language has become complex, increasing cost of compliance for taxpayers and hampering efficiency of direct-tax administration," it said.