ETV Bharat / business

Sigachi Industries Shares Tumble Nearly 8 Pc; Fall For 3rd Day

Stock dropped 7.34 per cent to settle at Rs 42.69 apiece on the BSE while NSE tanked 7.57 per cent to Rs 42.56 a share.

Sigachi Industries Shares Tumble Nearly 8 Pc; Fall For 3rd Day
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Redddy with others during an inspection at the site of an explosion at the Sigachi Industries' pharma plant, in Sangareddy district, Telangana on July 1, 2025 (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 2, 2025 at 6:44 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: Shares of pharmaceutical firm Sigachi Industries Ltd tanked nearly 8 per cent on Wednesday, falling for the third trading session in a row, after a recent explosion and fire incident at its Telangana plant killed several people. The stock dropped 7.34 per cent to settle at Rs 42.69 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it tumbled 10.98 per cent to Rs 41.01. On the NSE, it tanked 7.57 per cent to Rs 42.56 a share.

In three days, the stock has lost 22.63 per cent on the BSE. Sigachi Industries Ltd on Wednesday said it has lost 40 of its team members in the recent explosion and fire at its Pashamylaram plant in Sangareddy district. The company also announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 1 crore each to the families of the deceased.

"It is with anguish that we share details of the accident at the Sigachi Industries facility in Pashamylaram, Telangana, which resulted in the loss of 40 valued team members and left over 33 injured," the company said in a statement.

Sigachi Industries is a pharmaceutical company engaged in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Intermediates, Excipients, vitamin-mineral blends, and Operations and Management (O&M) services, according to the company's website.

Read More:

  1. Telangana Factory Blast: Company Says 40 Killed, Experts Blame Lack of Safety Protocols

New Delhi: Shares of pharmaceutical firm Sigachi Industries Ltd tanked nearly 8 per cent on Wednesday, falling for the third trading session in a row, after a recent explosion and fire incident at its Telangana plant killed several people. The stock dropped 7.34 per cent to settle at Rs 42.69 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it tumbled 10.98 per cent to Rs 41.01. On the NSE, it tanked 7.57 per cent to Rs 42.56 a share.

In three days, the stock has lost 22.63 per cent on the BSE. Sigachi Industries Ltd on Wednesday said it has lost 40 of its team members in the recent explosion and fire at its Pashamylaram plant in Sangareddy district. The company also announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 1 crore each to the families of the deceased.

"It is with anguish that we share details of the accident at the Sigachi Industries facility in Pashamylaram, Telangana, which resulted in the loss of 40 valued team members and left over 33 injured," the company said in a statement.

Sigachi Industries is a pharmaceutical company engaged in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Intermediates, Excipients, vitamin-mineral blends, and Operations and Management (O&M) services, according to the company's website.

Read More:

  1. Telangana Factory Blast: Company Says 40 Killed, Experts Blame Lack of Safety Protocols

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SIGACHI INDUSTRIESSIGACHI INDUSTRIES SHARESSHARES DOWNTELANGANA FACTORY BLASTCHEMICAL FACTORY BLAST

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Meet Indian-Origin NASA Astronaut Anil Menon, Set To Launch To Space Station In June 2026

Is Miyazaki Mango Just A Hype : Malihabad Farmers Say 'Lakhon Wala Aam' Only For Selfies, Not For Sale In India

Dikhow Bridge: Assam's Forgotten British-Era Lifeline Echoes With Neglect

Development Diplomacy: India's Projects Signal Reset In Maldives Relations Under Muizzu

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.