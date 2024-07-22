ETV Bharat / business

Short-Term Inflation Outlook Benign: Eco Survey

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 22, 2024, 2:21 PM IST

The Economic Survey indicates a favourable short-term inflation outlook for India, supported by expectations of a normal monsoon and declining global prices for key imported goods.

Representative Image (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: The short-term inflation outlook for India is benign, and the expectation of a normal monsoon and moderating global prices of key imported items give credence to the projections made by the RBI and IMF, the Economic Survey said on Monday.

However, to ensure long-term policy stability, the Survey 2023-24 suggested making focused efforts to increase the production of major oilseeds, expanding the area under pulses, and assessing the progress in developing modern storage facilities for specific crops.

The Economic Survey 2023-24, tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, also suggested linking of price monitoring data for essential food items collected by different departments to help monitor and quantify the build-up of prices at each stage from the farm gate to the final consumer.

"The ongoing efforts to construct the producer price index for goods and services may be expedited to have a greater grasp of episodes of cost-push inflation," said the Survey authored by a team of economists led by Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran.

It also prescribed expeditiously revising the consumer price index with fresh weights and item baskets. In 2023, India's inflation rate was within its target range of 2 to 6 per cent. Compared to advanced economies like the USA, Germany, and France, India had one of the lowest deviations from its inflation target in the triennial average inflation from 2021-2023, the Survey said.

India successfully managed to keep retail inflation at 5.4 per cent in FY24, the lowest level since the Covid-19 pandemic period. Retail inflation in June rose to a four-month high of 5.1 per cent. Also, wholesale inflation stood at 3.36 per cent in the month on account of a rise in prices of food articles, especially vegetables and manufactured items.

