ETV Bharat / business

Shares of NTPC, BHEL Settle Higher on Budget JV Announcement

author img

By PTI

Published : Jul 23, 2024, 6:32 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who presented her 7th consecutive budget in the Parliament on Tuesday, said that the state-owned enterprises in the joint venture will be setting up 800-MW supercritical thermal power plants with higher efficiency.

NTPC's Power Project in Bihar
NTPC's Power Project in Bihar (File Photo)

New Delhi : Shares of NTPC and BHEL ended higher on Tuesday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the state-owned enterprises in the joint venture will set up 800 MW supercritical thermal power plants with higher efficiency.

The stock of both the PSU firms rallied post the announcement. NTPC climbed 2.36 per cent to settle at Rs 382.35 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it went up by 3.15 per cent to Rs 385.35.

Shares of BHEL ended 0.80 per cent higher at Rs 307.35 on the BSE after jumping 3.47 per cent to Rs 315.50 apiece during the day. Rally in BHEL and NTPC were in sharp contrast with bearish broader market trends.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 73.04 points lower at 80,429.04, while the NSE Nifty declined 30.20 points to 24,479.05. The government will come out with a document on the energy transition pathway, Sitharaman said on Tuesday.

A policy to support pump storage projects will be brought to provide round-the-clock energy, she said while presenting the Budget for 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha.

New Delhi : Shares of NTPC and BHEL ended higher on Tuesday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the state-owned enterprises in the joint venture will set up 800 MW supercritical thermal power plants with higher efficiency.

The stock of both the PSU firms rallied post the announcement. NTPC climbed 2.36 per cent to settle at Rs 382.35 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it went up by 3.15 per cent to Rs 385.35.

Shares of BHEL ended 0.80 per cent higher at Rs 307.35 on the BSE after jumping 3.47 per cent to Rs 315.50 apiece during the day. Rally in BHEL and NTPC were in sharp contrast with bearish broader market trends.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 73.04 points lower at 80,429.04, while the NSE Nifty declined 30.20 points to 24,479.05. The government will come out with a document on the energy transition pathway, Sitharaman said on Tuesday.

A policy to support pump storage projects will be brought to provide round-the-clock energy, she said while presenting the Budget for 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NTPCSHARESBUDGET 2024BHELBUDGET 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.