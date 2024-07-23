ETV Bharat / business

Shares of NTPC, BHEL Settle Higher on Budget JV Announcement

New Delhi : Shares of NTPC and BHEL ended higher on Tuesday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the state-owned enterprises in the joint venture will set up 800 MW supercritical thermal power plants with higher efficiency.

The stock of both the PSU firms rallied post the announcement. NTPC climbed 2.36 per cent to settle at Rs 382.35 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it went up by 3.15 per cent to Rs 385.35.

Shares of BHEL ended 0.80 per cent higher at Rs 307.35 on the BSE after jumping 3.47 per cent to Rs 315.50 apiece during the day. Rally in BHEL and NTPC were in sharp contrast with bearish broader market trends.