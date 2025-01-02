ETV Bharat / business

Markets Climb In Early Trade On Buying In IT, Bank Stocks

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty climbed in initial trade on Thursday amid buying in frontline IT and bank stocks. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 242.95 points to 78,750.36 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 69.25 points to 23,812.15.

From the 30 blue-chip pack, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Services were the biggest gainers.

NTPC, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints and Adani Ports were among the laggards. The gross GST collection rose 7.3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1.77 lakh crore in December despite a significant increase in both domestic and export refunds.