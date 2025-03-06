ETV Bharat / business

Markets Surrender Early Gains To Trade Lower

Mumbai: Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty began the trade on a positive note on Thursday but soon gave up all gains and were trading lower in a volatile trade amid selling in HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel shares.

The 30-share BSE Sensex opened higher by 578.36 points or 0.78 per cent to 74,308.59 in initial trade. The NSE Nifty went up 154 points or 0.68 per cent to 22,491.30.

However, both the benchmark indices soon pared their early gains and slipped into the red.

The 30-share BSE quoted 305.25 points lower at 73,424.98, and the Nifty declined by 86.05 points to 22,251.25.

From the Sensex pack, UltraTech Cement, Bharti Airtel, Titan, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, Nestle India, HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards.

On the other hand, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries, Zomato, Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Technologies and Axis Bank were the gainers.

"We are in a highly uncertain and volatile situation for global trade, global economy and markets. The end game of Trump's tariff policy is unclear," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.

Vijayakumar said that President Donald Trump's latest declaration granting exemption from hiked tariffs to imports of Canadian and Mexican autos indicates that his intention is to negotiate from a position of strength.