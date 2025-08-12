ETV Bharat / business

Markets Trade Higher In Early Trade On Buying In IT Stocks, Firm Trend In Asian Peers

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading in positive territory in early trade on Tuesday, helped by buying in IT stocks and a firm trend in Asian markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 66.28 points to 80,670.36 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 42.85 points to 24,627.90.

Later, the BSE benchmark quoted 205.95 points higher at 80,807.55, and the Nifty traded 59 points up at 24,643.20. From the Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Tech, Larsen & Toubro and Tata Steel were among the major gainers.

However, Eternal, Bharat Electronics, Bajaj Finance and ICICI Bank were among the laggards. In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were trading in positive territory. The US markets ended lower on Monday.