ETV Bharat / business

Sensex Trades Flat On Negative Global Cues

author img

By IANS

Published : Jun 27, 2024, 12:33 PM IST

The stock market opened with a flat record as the Sensex was up 20 points at 78,694, whereas the Nifty was up 9 points at 23,877 on Thursday morning.

Sensex Trades Flat On Negative Global Cues
Sensex Trades Flat On Negative Global Cues (IANS Picture)

Mumbai: India's equity indices opened flat on Thursday following negative cues from global markets. At 9:45 am, Sensex was up 20 points at 78,694 and Nifty was up 9 points at 23,877.

Midcap and smallcap stocks are outperforming compared to largecaps. The Nifty Midcap 100 index is at 55,429, up 183 points or 0.33 per cent, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index is at 18,334, up 35 points or 0.20 per cent. The market trend remains positive.

On NSE, out of total 1278 shares are in green, while 792 shares are in red. UltraTech Cement, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, NTPC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finserv, and Bajaj Finance are the top gainers. M&M, Tech Mahindra, L&T, HCL Tech, and Wipro are the top losers.

There is a decline in Asian markets. Tokyo, Seoul, Shanghai, Hongkong and Bangkok are trading in the red. The US markets closed flat on Wednesday. Shrey Jain Founder and CEO of SAS Online said, "After being range-bound until mid-month, the Nifty is now experiencing a decisive upside breakout. For today’s monthly expiry, we expect the Nifty to encounter resistance around 24,000 due to the maximum Call open interest (OI) at that level."

"On the downside, the 23,650-23,700 zone is considered a buying area, with fresh long positions recommended around these levels," Jain added.

Read More

  1. Markets Turn Flat after Rallying in Early Trade
  2. Sensex, Nifty Hit Fresh Record High Levels In Early Trade

Mumbai: India's equity indices opened flat on Thursday following negative cues from global markets. At 9:45 am, Sensex was up 20 points at 78,694 and Nifty was up 9 points at 23,877.

Midcap and smallcap stocks are outperforming compared to largecaps. The Nifty Midcap 100 index is at 55,429, up 183 points or 0.33 per cent, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index is at 18,334, up 35 points or 0.20 per cent. The market trend remains positive.

On NSE, out of total 1278 shares are in green, while 792 shares are in red. UltraTech Cement, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, NTPC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finserv, and Bajaj Finance are the top gainers. M&M, Tech Mahindra, L&T, HCL Tech, and Wipro are the top losers.

There is a decline in Asian markets. Tokyo, Seoul, Shanghai, Hongkong and Bangkok are trading in the red. The US markets closed flat on Wednesday. Shrey Jain Founder and CEO of SAS Online said, "After being range-bound until mid-month, the Nifty is now experiencing a decisive upside breakout. For today’s monthly expiry, we expect the Nifty to encounter resistance around 24,000 due to the maximum Call open interest (OI) at that level."

"On the downside, the 23,650-23,700 zone is considered a buying area, with fresh long positions recommended around these levels," Jain added.

Read More

  1. Markets Turn Flat after Rallying in Early Trade
  2. Sensex, Nifty Hit Fresh Record High Levels In Early Trade

TAGGED:

NIFTYMIDCAP AND SMALLCAP STOCKSSENSEX UPDATE TODAY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

'Not Approved By The Deity': Man Refuses To Marry Girlfriend In Uttarakhand For Bizarre Reason

Explained: How US Obesity Drug May Help Treat Sleep Apnea; India Will Have To Wait

Gold Loan Companies Step Up Gas For International MSME Day

Renewal of USA's Focus On Tibet

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.