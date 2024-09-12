ETV Bharat / business

Sensex Scales Mount 83K, Nifty Closes At Record High In Late Blue-Chips Rally

Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex hit the historic 83,000 level for the first time on Thursday and the Nifty settled at a lifetime high in a late rally in blue-chip shares, surge in global markets and foreign fund inflows. A sharp fag-end rally drove the 30-share BSE Sensex to the 83,000 level for the first time. The barometer surged 1,593.03 points or 1.95 per cent to hit its lifetime intra-day peak of 83,116.19 in the last hour of trade. The index closed at a record high of 82,962.71, up by 1,439.55 points or 1.77 per cent.

The NSE Nifty surged 470.45 points or 1.89 per cent to settle at a record closing high of 25,388.90. The benchmark hit its fresh all-time intra-day high of 25,433.35, a jump of 514.9 points or 2 per cent. Nifty and Sensex opened higher and traded in a range till late afternoon trade.

"The bulls took charge towards the end of the day and lifted the indices to a new high, mirroring the bullish global trend. The rate-cut optimism across the globe (ECB & US Fed) has provided a positive impetus to the global market," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, JSW Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the biggest gainers. Nestle emerged as the only laggard from the blue-chip pack.

While the session remained subdued for the most part, strong buying in heavyweight stocks across sectors propelled the indices sharply upward in the final hours, Ajit Mishra - SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd. In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge jumped 1.32 per cent and the smallcap index climbed 0.79 per cent.