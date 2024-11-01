ETV Bharat / business

Sensex Rises 448 Points, Nifty Rallies Above 24,300 In Muhurat Session

Mumbai: Benchmark BSE Sensex rose nearly 448 points in the early session of special Muhurat trading on across-the-board buying by investors to mark the start of the new Samvat Year 2081.

The 30-share index increased 447.90 points, or 0.56 per cent, to 79,836.96 as all of its constituents traded in the green. The index opened higher at 80,023.75 but shed some gains later.

The 50-issue Nifty of the NSE spurted 150.10 points, or 0.62 per cent, to 24,355.45 with 47 of its constituents ending in the green.

Among major Sensex movers, Mahindra & Mahindra rose by 2.66 per cent, Adani Ports by 1.42 per cent, and Tata Motors by 1.35 per cent.

NTPC, Axis Bank, Titan, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel also advanced.