Sensex Rallies 610 Pts To Reclaim 74,000 On Buying In RIL, Global Equity Gains

Mumbai: Benchmark stock index Sensex rallied nearly 610 points to reclaim the 74,000 mark while Nifty closed above 22,500 in their second day of gains on Thursday following heavy buying in Reliance Industries on easing crude oil prices.

Recovering from early losses, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 609.86 points or 0.83 per cent to settle at 74,340.09. During the day, it surged 660.57 points or 0.89 per cent to hit a high of 74,390.80.

Sensex Rallies 610 Pts To Reclaim 74,000 On Buying In RIL, Global Equity Gains (Video: PTI)

The broader Nifty of NSE advanced 207.40 points or 0.93 per cent to close at 22,544.70. In the session, the 50-share barometer jumped 219.15 points or 0.98 per cent to hit an intraday high of 22,556.45.

From the Sensex pack, Asian Paints, NTPC, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Adani Ports & SEZ, Axis Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Titan and Bajaj Finance were the major gainers.