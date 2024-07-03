Sensex Crosses 80,000 In Record Opening; Nifty At 22,491.75 Points On Positive Global Cues

Mumbai: In a pleasing development for the country's economy, Indian benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex reached new record highs, with the Sensex surpassing 80,000 for the first time, driven by gains in banking and FMCG stocks.

The Sensex was at 80,013.77, up 572.32 points or 0.72 percent at the time of this report. The Nifty opened at 24,291.75, up 168 points or 0.70 percent. Bank Nifty saw an increase of 704 points or 1.35 percent, opening at 52,872.30, while the Nifty Midcap opened at 56,149.90, up 295.20 points or 0.53 percent.

Meanwhile, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), sectoral indices such as Auto, Financial Services, FMCG, Media, Pharma, PSU Bank, Private Bank, Realty, Healthcare, Consumer Durables, Oil and Gas, and Nifty Midsmall Healthcare opened in the green with only IT stocks trading in red in the initial hours.

HDFC Bank, Britannia, HDFC Life, Tata Consumer, and Kotak Bank were the top gainers on NSE. TCS, Sun Pharma, UltraTech Cement, and Tech Mahindra were among the initial losers.

Ajay Bagga, a market and banking expert while reacting to the new record highs said, "Higher global markets are setting up a positive open for Indian markets today. Fed Chairperson Powell's comments boosted US markets with a rate cut in September and December being factored in, even though Powell did not allude to any imminent rate cut. US Treasury yields dropped as well. Positive Asian markets this morning are continuing the advance led by the US markets in Tuesday trading."

"Overall, it looks like a positive day for Indian markets. IT stocks are rerating in anticipation of a bottom in sentiment towards the sector and in expectation of better management guidance this result season. Financials, especially NBFCs and PSU banks, were a drag in yesterday's trading. Leadership is now moving to leading private sector banks,"he added.

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said that the latest Fedspeak on US inflation is also positive news for equity markets globally. “Responding to the inflation print of 2.6 percent with zero month-on-month increase, Fed chief Powell yesteredy (Tuesday) made a dovish remark that the US is on a disinflationary path. The Fed's next rate action is likely to be a rate cut. RBI is also likely to follow suit with a rate cut in the next policy meeting," Vijayakumar said.