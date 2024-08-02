ETV Bharat / business

Sensex, Nifty Tumble in Early Trade on Weak Global Cues

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Friday as investors rushed to book profits after record-breaking rallies in the past few sessions as well as tracking cues from global sell-offs. Massive selling in bellwether stocks like Reliance and ICICI Bank also dragged the investors' sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 640.13 points to trade at 81,227.42 in the morning trade. The NSE Nifty declined 271.40 points to 24,739.50. Both the indices slumped up to 1 per cent during early deals. From the Sensex pack, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Larsen & Toubro, Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, and Tech Mahindra were the laggards.

HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Nestle India and ITC were among the gainers. "The rally in India has been sustained more by money flows into the market than by fundamentals. Without fundamental support, the rally cannot be sustained. It remains to be seen whether the buy-on-dips strategy will work this time too. Since valuations are high some profit booking, particularly in mid and small caps, can be considered," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.78 per cent to USD 80.14 a barrel. In Asian markets, Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were trading lower. The US stock market also ended lower on Thursday after a record rally.