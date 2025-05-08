ETV Bharat / business

Sensex, Nifty Trade Flat In Volatile Trade Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty began the day on an optimistic note on Thursday but later turned volatile, a day after India launched missile strikes on terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. Investors stayed on the sidelines amid rising geopolitical tensions.

In a strong retaliation to the Pahalgam massacre, India's armed forces early on Wednesday destroyed nine terror sites, including those of Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) using deep strike missiles in a 25-minute-long "measured and non-escalatory" mission.

The 30-share BSE benchmark gauge climbed 181.21 points to 80,927.99 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 32.85 points to 24,447.25. However, later both the benchmark indices faced volatile trends and were trading flat. The BSE benchmark Sensex traded 24.31 points lower at 80,730.57, and the Nifty quoted 32.20 points down at 24,382.20.

"In the current context of uncertainty, investors may wait and watch the developments on the India-Pak tensions," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said. From the Sensex firms, Tata Motors, Power Grid, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, and State Bank of India were among the biggest gainers.