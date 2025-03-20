ETV Bharat / business

Sensex, Nifty Surge In Early Trade Powered By Rally In IT Stocks

Mumbai: Stock markets surged in early trade on Thursday powered by a rally in IT stocks and firm trends in the US equities after the Federal Reserve maintained its rate cut projections for this year.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 478.13 points to 75,927.18 in early trade. The NSE Nifty surged 149.1 points to 23,056.70.

From the Sensex pack, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, Zomato, Tech Mahindra, Titan and Mahindra & Mahindra were the biggest gainers.

However, Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement, Adani Ports and Tata Steel were among the laggards.

"The domestic market is expected to continue its rally, driven by strong momentum in global markets following the US Federal Reserve's announcement to cut interest rates twice this year," Vikas Jain, Head of Research at Reliance Securities, said.

In Asian markets, Seoul traded in the positive territory while Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted lower.