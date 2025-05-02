ETV Bharat / business

Sensex, Nifty Surge In Early Trade On Hopes Of India-US Trade Deal, FII buying

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged in early trade on Friday amid optimism surrounding a potential India-US trade deal, record high GST collection in April, and continuous foreign fund inflows. Moreover, a firm trend in global markets also added to the optimism in equities.

The 30-share BSE benchmark gauge jumped 500.81 points to 80,743.05 in early trade. The NSE Nifty surged 110.65 points to 24,444.85. Later, the Sensex quoted 816.41 points up at 81,064.47, and the Nifty climbed 222.30 points to 24,556.50.

From the Sensex firms, Adani Ports jumped nearly 5 per cent after the firm reported a 50 per cent jump in its March quarter net profit and issued a higher year-on-year revenue growth forecast for the current fiscal, citing strong growth in port volumes and a robust rise in the logistics business. Maruti, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Eternal and Mahindra & Mahindra were also among the gainers.

Nestle, Titan, Bajaj Finserv and Hindustan Unilever were the laggards. The surprising resilience of the market has been primarily driven by the sustained FII buying for eleven trading days in a row taking the cumulative FII buying for this period to Rs 37,375 crore, VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

"FII buying has been driven by weakness in the dollar and declining growth prospects in the US. Other macros like declining interest rates in India, decline in crude prices, and green shoots of pickup in demand are positives for the market. The high probability of India among the five ‘allies’ of the US entering into early trade deals with the US is also a significant positive factor," he added.