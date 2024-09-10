ETV Bharat / business

Sensex, Nifty Climb in Early Trade on Rally in Global Markets, Foreign Fund Inflows

By PTI

Published : 6 hours ago

Representative Image (ETV Bharat)

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade on Tuesday tracking a rally in global markets and fresh foreign fund inflows. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 241.68 points to 81,801.22 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up 78.4 points to 25,014.80.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Power Grid, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, NTPC, Sun Pharma, Larsen & Toubro and Titan were the biggest gainers. Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong were trading higher while Shanghai quoted lower. The US markets ended significantly higher on Monday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,176.55 crore on Monday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) also bought equities worth Rs 1,757.02 crore.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.08 per cent to USD 71.78 a barrel. "With an overnight rebound on Wall Street, strong net buying from both FIIs and DIIs, and sluggish oil prices, bullish traders are expected to pursue bargains," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

The BSE benchmark Sensex rebounded 375.61 points or 0.46 per cent to settle at 81,559.54 on Monday. The NSE Nifty went up by 84.25 points or 0.34 per cent to finish at 24,936.40 after three days of fall.

