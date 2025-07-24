ETV Bharat / business

Markets Trade Lower In Early Deals On Profit-taking In Blue-chip Stocks, Foreign Fund Outflows

Published : July 24, 2025 at 10:23 AM IST

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Thursday amid profit-taking in blue-chip stocks and continuous foreign fund outflows.

Despite a positive start, the 30-share BSE Sensex failed to carry forward the momentum and fell later in the trade. The benchmark declined 130.92 points to 82,595.72 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 23 points to 25,196.90.

From the Sensex firms, Trent, Kotak Mahindra Bank, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Axis Bank were among the biggest laggards.

However, Tata Motors, Eternal, Sun Pharma and Tata Steel were among the gainers.

Infosys Ltd on Wednesday reported an 8.7 per cent rise in June quarter net profit and narrowed its full-year revenue forecast after stronger-than-expected earnings growth.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were trading in positive territory.

The US markets ended higher on Wednesday.