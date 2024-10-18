ETV Bharat / business

Sensex, Nifty Slump as Unabated Foreign Fund Outflows Drag Markets Lower

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices slumped in early trade on Friday, falling for the fourth day running, amid relentless foreign fund outflows and selling in Infosys shares after its second-quarter earnings failed to cheer investors. The BSE Sensex tanked 570.45 points to 80,436.16 in early trade. The NSE Nifty slumped 178.3 points to 24,571.55.

From the 30 Sensex firms, Titan, Infosys, Maruti, Nestle, ITC, Adani Ports, HDFC Bank and Hindustan Unilever were the biggest laggards.

Infosys Ltd, India's second-largest IT services exporter, on Thursday, reported a nearly 5 per cent rise in its second-quarter net profit and raised revenue guidance for the year on broad-based recovery in demand, particularly from its key financial industry clients.

Among the blue-chip pack, Axis Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors and Bharti Airtel were the gainers. Axis Bank's consolidated net profit for the September quarter rose by 19.29 per cent to Rs 7,401.26 crore, but the lender reported a pain in the unsecured lending segment.