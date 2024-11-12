ETV Bharat / business

Sensex, Nifty Slump 1 PC Amid Unabated Foreign Fund Outflows, Weak Global Trends

File - A man watches the display screen as Sensex opens in red during the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai ( ANI )

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty slumped 1 per cent each on Tuesday due to widespread selling pressure amid uninterrupted foreign fund outflows and sluggish global trends. The BSE benchmark Sensex tumbled 820.97 points or 1.03 per cent to settle at 78,675.18. During the day, it plunged 948.31 points or 1.19 per cent to 78,547.84.

Falling for the third day running, the NSE Nifty tanked 257.85 points or 1.07 per cent to 23,883.45. From the 30-share Sensex pack, NTPC, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Tata Motors, JSW Steel, Maruti and Power Grid were among the major laggards.

On the other hand, Sun Pharma, Infosys and ICICI Bank were the gainers.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,306.88 crore on Monday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) infused Rs 2,026.63 crore in shares, according to exchange data.