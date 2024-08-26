ETV Bharat / business

Sensex, Nifty Surge On Rally In US Markets, Foreign Fund Inflows

Mumbai: Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged nearly 1 per cent on Monday amid renewed hopes that the US Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates soon.

Traders said foreign fund inflows and buying in frontline stocks HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries also drove the markets higher. On Friday, US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the time had come to lower the main interest rate from a two-decade high.

"The time has come for policy to adjust," Powell said. "The direction of travel is clear, and the timing and pace of rate cuts will depend on incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks."

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 611.90 points or 0.75 per cent to settle at 81,698.11. During the day, it surged 738.06 points or 0.91 per cent to 81,824.27. The NSE Nifty soared 187.45 points or 0.76 per cent to 25,010.60.