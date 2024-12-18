ETV Bharat / business

Sensex, Nifty Extend Losses Into 3rd Session On Foreign Fund Outflows

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty stayed on the back foot for the third straight session on Wednesday as investors offloaded utility, capital goods and metal stocks amid foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex tumbled 502.25 points or 0.62 per cent to settle at 80,182.20, taking its downtrend to the third day. During the day, it tanked 634.38 points or 0.78 per cent to 80,050.07. The NSE Nifty declined 137.15 points or 0.56 per cent to 24,198.85.

"The near-term market construct has turned weak, with FIIs turning sellers on rallies. Yesterday’s massive FII sell figure of Rs 6,410 crore in the cash market indicates that more selling is in store on market bounces.

"The focus of global markets today will be the Fed decision expected tonight. A 25 bps rate cut is priced in by the market. So, the attention will be on the Fed commentary," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said.