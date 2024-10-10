ETV Bharat / business

Sensex, Nifty Close Higher Amid Buying In Heavyweight Stocks, Firm Global Cues

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty settled higher on Thursday due to gains in banking, power and industrial stocks amid a firm trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 144.31 points, or 0.18 per cent, to settle at 81,611.41. During the day, it soared 535.74 points, or 0.65 per cent, to hit an intra-day high of 82,002.84. The NSE Nifty increased 16.50 points, or 0.07 per cent, to close at 24,998.45.

In the intra-day trade, it rose 152.1 points, or 0.60 per cent, to hit a high of 25,134.05. "The market traded on a range-bound trend with a negative bias ahead of the start of Q2 result.

"The Asian market started well but could not hold on to the gains as European markets waved on a negative trend in anticipation of the key US inflation data, global bond yields are rising," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said.

From the 30 Sensex companies, Kotak Mahindra Bank, JSW Steel, HDFC Bank, Power Grid, IndusInd Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, NTPC, Axis Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the gainers.