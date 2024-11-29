ETV Bharat / business

Sensex, Nifty Bounce Back After Sharp Correction In Previous Trade

Sensex climbed 216.18 points to 79,259.92 while Nifty surged by 78.6 points to 23,992.75 amid buying frontline stocks Reliance Industries and HDFC in early trade

By PTI

Published : 35 minutes ago

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Friday amid buying in frontline stocks Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank. The BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 216.18 points to 79,259.92 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 78.6 points to 23,992.75.

From the 30-share Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank were the biggest gainers.

Power Grid, ITC, Tata Consultancy Services and Maruti were among the laggards. In Asian markets, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the positive territory while Seoul and Tokyo quoted lower. US markets were closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 11,756.25 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.14 per cent to USD 73.38 a barrel. The BSE benchmark slumped 1,190.34 points or 1.48 per cent to settle at 79,043.74 on Thursday. The Nifty tumbled 360.75 points or 1.49 per cent to 23,914.15.

