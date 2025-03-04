ETV Bharat / business

Sensex Falls Below 73k-Mark; Nifty Drops 50 Points On Weak Global Peers, Relentless FII Selling

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty plunged in early trade on Tuesday, tracking a weak trend in the global markets.

People look at a screen displaying the market situation on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), in Mumbai - File Image (ANI)
By PTI

Published : Mar 4, 2025, 10:34 AM IST

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty plunged in early trade on Tuesday, tracking a weak trend in the global markets, incessant foreign fund outflows and concerns over US tariffs.

The 30-share BSE Sensex slumped 177.39 points or 0.24 per cent to 72,908.55 in early trade.

The NSE Nifty dropped 59 points or 0.27 per cent to 22,060.30. In the intraday session, it declined 144.85 points or 0.65 per cent to 21,974.45.

From the Sensex pack, Nestle India, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Titan, Infosys, Asian Paints, NTPC, Bajaj Finserv and Sun Pharmaceuticals were among the laggards.

State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, Zomato, Power Grid, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services and Adani Ports were the gainers.

In Asian markets, Tokyo and Hong Kong were trading lower, while Shanghai and Seoul were quoting flat.

US markets ended lower in overnight deals on Monday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude slipped 0.63 per cent to USD 71.17 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 4,788.29 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

On Monday, the 30-share BSE benchmark declined by 112.16 points to close at 73,085.94. Extending losses to the ninth session, the NSE Nifty slipped 5.40 points to settle at 22,119.30.

