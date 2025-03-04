ETV Bharat / business

Sensex Falls Below 73k-Mark; Nifty Drops 50 Points On Weak Global Peers, Relentless FII Selling

People look at a screen displaying the market situation on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), in Mumbai - File Image ( ANI )

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty plunged in early trade on Tuesday, tracking a weak trend in the global markets, incessant foreign fund outflows and concerns over US tariffs.

The 30-share BSE Sensex slumped 177.39 points or 0.24 per cent to 72,908.55 in early trade.

The NSE Nifty dropped 59 points or 0.27 per cent to 22,060.30. In the intraday session, it declined 144.85 points or 0.65 per cent to 21,974.45.

From the Sensex pack, Nestle India, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Titan, Infosys, Asian Paints, NTPC, Bajaj Finserv and Sun Pharmaceuticals were among the laggards.

State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, Zomato, Power Grid, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services and Adani Ports were the gainers.