ETV Bharat / business

Sensex Ends Up In Red Mark Ahead Of Union Budget 2024-25

author img

By IANS

Published : 22 hours ago

The day before the Union Budget 2024–25 commences, the Indian stock market wrapped up in negative points as the Sensex was down 102 points at 80,502, while the Nifty fell 21 points to 24,509.

Indian equity indices closed in red on Monday following profit booking before the Union Budget 2024-25.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Mumbai: Indian equity indices closed in red on Monday following profit booking before the Union Budget 2024-25, which will be presented in the Parliament on Tuesday. At close, Sensex was down 102 points or 0.13 per cent at 80,502, while the Nifty fell 21 points or 0.09 per cent to 24,509.

According to the Economic Survey which was presented in the Parliament on Monday, the GDP growth rate has been estimated at 6.5-7 per cent for the current financial year. Buying was seen in the midcap and smallcap stocks on Monday. The Nifty Midcap 100 index closed 716 points or 1.28 per cent higher at 56,624 points, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index closed 165 points or 0.90 per cent higher at 18,563 points.

NTPC, UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank, M&M, Tata Steel, Power Grid, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, L&T, Maruti Suzuki, and Infosys were the top gainers in the Sensex, while Wipro, Reliance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC, and SBI were the top losers on Monday. Among the sectoral indices, Auto, PSU Bank, Fin Service, Pharma, Metal, and Infra were the major laggards, while IT, FMCG, Realty, and Energy were the major gainers.

As per the experts, the conservative economic growth forecast for FY25, presented in the Economic Survey, has introduced some spikes in volatility ahead of the Budget. Further, the below-estimated Q1 results from certain index heavyweights added to apprehensions of a slowdown in earnings growth in FY25.

Read More

  1. Stock Market Closes In Red: Sensex- Nifty Witness Sharp Declines
  2. Sensex Breaches 81,000 Mark, Nifty Scales 24,800 Peak On Gains In IT, FMCG Shares

Mumbai: Indian equity indices closed in red on Monday following profit booking before the Union Budget 2024-25, which will be presented in the Parliament on Tuesday. At close, Sensex was down 102 points or 0.13 per cent at 80,502, while the Nifty fell 21 points or 0.09 per cent to 24,509.

According to the Economic Survey which was presented in the Parliament on Monday, the GDP growth rate has been estimated at 6.5-7 per cent for the current financial year. Buying was seen in the midcap and smallcap stocks on Monday. The Nifty Midcap 100 index closed 716 points or 1.28 per cent higher at 56,624 points, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index closed 165 points or 0.90 per cent higher at 18,563 points.

NTPC, UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank, M&M, Tata Steel, Power Grid, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, L&T, Maruti Suzuki, and Infosys were the top gainers in the Sensex, while Wipro, Reliance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC, and SBI were the top losers on Monday. Among the sectoral indices, Auto, PSU Bank, Fin Service, Pharma, Metal, and Infra were the major laggards, while IT, FMCG, Realty, and Energy were the major gainers.

As per the experts, the conservative economic growth forecast for FY25, presented in the Economic Survey, has introduced some spikes in volatility ahead of the Budget. Further, the below-estimated Q1 results from certain index heavyweights added to apprehensions of a slowdown in earnings growth in FY25.

Read More

  1. Stock Market Closes In Red: Sensex- Nifty Witness Sharp Declines
  2. Sensex Breaches 81,000 Mark, Nifty Scales 24,800 Peak On Gains In IT, FMCG Shares

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SENSEX ENDS IN RED TODAYSENSEX UPDATE TODAY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.