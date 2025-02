ETV Bharat / business

Sensex Drops Over 300 Points Ahead Of RBI Monetary Policy Decision

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower in a volatile session on Wednesday as investors turned cautious ahead of the RBI's monetary policy decision later this week and trade war concerns.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 312.53 points or 0.40 per cent to settle at 78,271.28. During the day, it went lower by 367.56 points or 0.46 per cent to 78,216.25. The NSE Nifty dropped 42.95 points or 0.18 per cent to 23,696.30.

Profit-taking after Tuesday’s rally and the rupee plunging to record low levels also hit market sentiment. Sensex had jumped 1,397.07 points and Nifty soared 378.20 points to settle at one-month highs on Tuesday following firm global trends.

From the 30-share Sensex pack, Asian Paints dropped over 3 per cent after the firm reported a 23.5 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,128.43 crore for the third quarter ended December 2024 amid downtrading due to muted demand and weak festive season.

Titan, Nestle, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro, ITC, Zomato and Bajaj Finserv were also among the laggards. Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors and HDFC Bank were among the major gainers.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday started deliberations on the monetary policy and the decision will be announced on Friday (February 7).