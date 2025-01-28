ETV Bharat / business

Sebi Develops Web-based Portal For Reporting Of Technical Glitches By Stock Exchanges, Other MIIs

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday said it has developed a web-based portal for submission of preliminary and final root cause analysis (RCA) reports of technical glitches by stock exchanges and other market infrastructure institutions (MIIs).

The new portal -- Integrated SEBI Portal for Technical Glitches (iSPOT) -- is aimed at streamlining the reporting process of technical glitches across MIIs as well as creating a centralized repository of technical glitches.

Presently, the MIIs -- stock exchanges, clearing corporations and depositories -- are required to report information about technical glitches and submit the Root Cause Analysis (RCA) reports to Sebi on a dedicated email ID.

In its circular, the regulator said, "The preliminary and RCA report of technical glitch shall be shared by the MII with Sebi through a dedicated web-based portal of SEBI viz. iSPOT".