Sebi Tweaks Investor Charter For Investment Advisers, Research Analysts To Boost Financial Literacy

A view of the new building of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Head Office at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai ( ANI )

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi on Monday tweaked the investor charter for investment advisers and research analysts to enhance financial inclusion and financial literacy.

This came in view of the recent developments in the securities market, including the introduction of the Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) platform and SCORES 2.0 -- a web-based centralised grievance redressal system of Sebi.

The modified charter includes vision, mission, services provided to investors and details of business transacted by investment advisers (IAs) /research analysts with respect to their investors, according to separate circulars.

Additionally, it includes rights and responsibilities of investors; details of redressal mechanism available to investors and how to access it, along with formats for investors complaints data to be disclosed monthly by IAs and RAs on their website and mobile applications and trend of annual disposal of complaints.

The markets regulator has investment advisers and research analysts to bring the investor charter to the notice of their clients (existing as well as new clients) by disclosing the charter on their respective websites and mobile applications.