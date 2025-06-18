ETV Bharat / business

Sebi To Facilitate Voluntary PSU Delisting, Eases Rules For FPIs Investing In Govt Bonds

A view of the new building of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Head Office at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai ( ANI )

Mumbai: Markets regulator Sebi's board on Wednesday cleared a host of proposals, including the introduction of a separate voluntary delisting framework for public sector undertakings (PSUs), where the government holds over 90 per cent stake.

Additionally, the board decided to ease compliance rules for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), who invest only in Indian government bonds (IGBs). Among others, the Sebi board cleared a proposal to allow startup founders, identified as promoters, to retain ESOPs granted one year before the company's IPO plan and rationalisation of the content of the QIP placement document by listed entities.

Also, Sebi mandates select shareholders, including directors and key managerial personnel, to hold shares in demat form before filing an IPO document, according to a statement issued by the regulator after the conclusion of the board meeting. This was the second board meeting under the chairmanship of Tuhin Kanta Pandey, who assumed office on March 1.

IAS Officer Anuradha Thakur Joins Sebi Board

Anuradha Thakur, an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at the Department of Economic Affairs, has been appointed to the Sebi board, the markets regulator's website showed on Wednesday.

1994-batch Himachal Pradesh cadre IAS officer Thakur joined the Department of Economic Affairs as an OSD in April. She will take charge as Economic Affairs Secretary from July 1, after incumbent Ajay Seth superannuates on June 30. Thakur has been inducted as a part-time member of the Sebi board, according to the regulator's website.

Other part-time members are -- M. Rajeshwar Rao, Deputy Governor at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Deepti Gaur Mukerjee, Secretary at the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. All three part-time members are ex-officio -- RBI Deputy Governor, Economic Affairs Secretary and Corporate Affairs Secretary.

Overall, the Sebi board comprises a chairman, four full-time members and three part-time members. According to a government notification, Thakur has been appointed as a member of the board of Sebi effective June 16. The Sebi board meeting is scheduled to be held on Wednesday.

KYC Registration Agencies Should Be Eligible To Function As Accreditation Agencies

Sebi also proposed that all KYC registration agencies should be eligible to function as accreditation agencies, which is currently restricted to subsidiaries of stock exchanges and depositories.