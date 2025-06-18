Sebi To Facilitate Voluntary PSU Delisting, Eases Rules For FPIs Investing In Govt Bonds

Mumbai: Markets regulator Sebi's board on Wednesday cleared a host of proposals, including the introduction of a separate voluntary delisting framework for public sector undertakings (PSUs), where the government holds over 90 per cent stake.
Additionally, the board decided to ease compliance rules for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), who invest only in Indian government bonds (IGBs). Among others, the Sebi board cleared a proposal to allow startup founders, identified as promoters, to retain ESOPs granted one year before the company's IPO plan and rationalisation of the content of the QIP placement document by listed entities.
Also, Sebi mandates select shareholders, including directors and key managerial personnel, to hold shares in demat form before filing an IPO document, according to a statement issued by the regulator after the conclusion of the board meeting. This was the second board meeting under the chairmanship of Tuhin Kanta Pandey, who assumed office on March 1.
IAS Officer Anuradha Thakur Joins Sebi Board
Anuradha Thakur, an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at the Department of Economic Affairs, has been appointed to the Sebi board, the markets regulator's website showed on Wednesday.
1994-batch Himachal Pradesh cadre IAS officer Thakur joined the Department of Economic Affairs as an OSD in April. She will take charge as Economic Affairs Secretary from July 1, after incumbent Ajay Seth superannuates on June 30. Thakur has been inducted as a part-time member of the Sebi board, according to the regulator's website.
Other part-time members are -- M. Rajeshwar Rao, Deputy Governor at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Deepti Gaur Mukerjee, Secretary at the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. All three part-time members are ex-officio -- RBI Deputy Governor, Economic Affairs Secretary and Corporate Affairs Secretary.
Overall, the Sebi board comprises a chairman, four full-time members and three part-time members. According to a government notification, Thakur has been appointed as a member of the board of Sebi effective June 16. The Sebi board meeting is scheduled to be held on Wednesday.
KYC Registration Agencies Should Be Eligible To Function As Accreditation Agencies
Sebi also proposed that all KYC registration agencies should be eligible to function as accreditation agencies, which is currently restricted to subsidiaries of stock exchanges and depositories.
Additionally, it has been proposed to facilitate the onboarding of accredited investors based on first-level due diligence by the manager of an AIF. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has sought public comments till July 8 on the proposals.
In its consultation paper, Sebi has proposed that "eligibility criteria for accreditation agencies may be expanded such that all KRAs (KYC registration agencies) are eligible to function as accreditation agencies, as against only the subsidiaries of stock exchange and depositories as per current eligibility".
Under the current regulatory framework, only subsidiaries of stock exchanges (with certain conditions) and depositories are eligible to become an accreditation agency. Presently, there are two accreditation agencies operational in the securities market -CDSL Ventures Ltd, a subsidiary of CDSL, and NSDL Data Management Ltd, an arm of NSDL. Both entities are also registered as KYC registration agencies (KRAs) with Sebi.
There are five KRAs registered with the market regulator. Also, the watchdog believes that it would be an opportune time now to make this transition since both the currently operational accreditation agencies are KRAs and there would be no disruption to the existing accreditation ecosystem.
The move is also expected to increase the number of accreditation agencies and foster more competition among them to facilitate cost-efficient servicing by accreditation agencies, Sebi said.
On faster onboarding of accredited investors, Sebi suggested allowing AIFs to on-board investors as accredited investors on the basis of the AIF managers' due diligence.However, only after receipt of the respective accreditation certificate from an accreditation agency, any money should be received by the AIF from an investor.
"Any commitment made by such provisionally on-boarded investor shall not be included in the calculation of corpus of the scheme until such investor obtains accreditation certificate from an accreditation agency. Schemes of AIFs shall receive funds from such investors only after they obtain an accreditation certificate from an accreditation agency," Sebi suggested.
"Schemes of AIFs that are close-ended shall not raise any money from such investors and their respective contribution agreements shall be considered null and void if they fail to obtain accreditation certificate prior to final close," it added.
Presently, the manager of an AIF on-boards an investor as an accredited investor only after the investor obtains an accreditation certificate. The commitment given by such accredited investors is included in the contribution agreement executed between the investor and the AIF.