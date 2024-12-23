ETV Bharat / business

Sebi Suspends Trading In Bharat Global Developers Over Financial Misrepresentation

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi on Monday suspended trading in Bharat Global Developers Ltd (BGDL) for financial misrepresentation, misleading disclosures, price manipulation, and offloading shares at inflated prices.

Additionally, the regulator has barred the company, its managing director Ashok Kumar Sewada, CEO Mohsin Shaikh and directors --Dinesh Kumar Sharma and Nirali Prabhatbhai Karetha -- and several preferential allottees of shares among the 18 entities from the securities market.

Also, Sebi, in its interim order, has frozen illegal profits to the tune of Rs 271.6 crore made by preferential allottees through the sale of shares. This came after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) initiated an investigation into Bharat Global Developers following social media posts and a complaint on December 16, 2024.

The inquiry was triggered by a dramatic 105-fold increase in BGDL's share price, which surged from Rs 16.14 in November 2023 to Rs 1,702.95 in November 2024.

The regulator examined the matter to determine whether the company violated securities laws, including the Sebi Act, Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices (PFUTP) Regulations, and Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations.

In its probe, Sebi found that BGDL replaced its management, approved preferential allotments to select individuals, and issued false disclosures about business expansion and partnerships. These actions were part of a scheme to manipulate share prices and allow insiders to sell shares at artificially high prices.

The company portrayed itself as a successful company with large contracts and technological expertise, none of which were true. This misrepresentation attracted unsuspecting investors and inflated the share price.

Moreover, the financial statements of the company also appeared to misrepresent the true state of affairs of the company and its business.