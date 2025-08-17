ETV Bharat / business

Sebi Reports Spike In Settlement Pleas; 703 Applications Filed, 284 Cleared In FY25

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi has seen a significant increase in settlement pleas as it received as many as 703 applications to settle violations of securities norms in 2024-25, indicating a trend towards resolving disputes without going through lengthy litigation processes.

In the financial year 2023-24, the regulator had received 434 settlement pleas.

Of these 703 settlement applications in FY25, the regulator disposed of 284 by passing appropriate settlement orders during the year, while another 272 applications were returned, rejected, or withdrawn, according to Sebi's 2024-25 annual report.

The settlement mechanism allows entities to resolve cases with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), without going through lengthy litigation, by paying a settlement fee and complying with certain conditions.

For the 284 applications that were settled, Sebi collected Rs 798.87 crore towards settlement charges, in addition to Rs 64.84 crore as disgorgement charges.

The settlement orders were issued for alleged violations of various regulations, including insider trading, fraudulent trading practices, Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), mutual funds, and Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), among others.