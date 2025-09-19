ETV Bharat / business

Sebi Proposes Regular Updates Of NAVs By AIFs In Depository Systems

New Delhi: To promote transparency in the Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) ecosystem, Sebi on Friday proposed that AIFs should regularly update the net asset value (NAVs) of their units in the depository system.

In its draft circular, Sebi has "proposed to leverage upon the depository infrastructure such that AIFs may be required to maintain updated NAV of the units issued to investors based on valuation of their investments in the depository system".

Further, Sebi proposed that AIFs or their Registrar and Transfer Agent (RTA) should upload the NAV of ISINs of all AIF units in the depository system, within 15 days of valuation of the investment portfolio.

The valuation date will be taken as the date of the valuation report if done by an external valuer, and as the date it is recorded in the fund's internal records if done by an internal valuer.