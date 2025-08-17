ETV Bharat / business

Sebi Plans Review Of MTF Margin Rules To Streamline Risk Management

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi is looking to review the margin framework under margin trading funding (MTF) in a bid to streamline risk management at clearing corporations.

In its annual report for 2024-25, Sebi said a "comprehensive review exercise is being undertaken with respect to the currently applicable margining framework." Alongside this, a review of MTF and the scrips eligible under it is also under consideration.

Margin trading lets investors buy shares even if they do not have the full amount. They can purchase shares by paying only part of the price, while the rest is covered through a margin deposited in cash or as shares kept as collateral.

In addition to the review of margin rules, Sebi is also considering changes to the regulatory framework for angel funds. The review will focus on fundraising processes, investment conditions, and operational aspects, with the objective of facilitating ease of doing business and streamlining regulatory requirements.

Angel funds play a pivotal role in channelising the capital of angel investors to startups in need of funding.