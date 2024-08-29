ETV Bharat / business

SEBI Issues Advisory To Investors On SME Investments

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 hours ago

According to the SEBI advisory, since the inception of the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) platform of the Stock Exchanges in 2012, some of the SME companies and / or their promoters have been resorting to certain means that project an unrealistic picture of their operations cautioning investors against such companies.

Representational picture
Representational picture (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Amid concerns surrounding investment in companies listed on the Small and Medium Enterprises segment of Stock Exchanges, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued an advisory with regard to the investment in the securities of such companies.

The Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) platform of the Stock Exchanges was operationalised in the year 2012 to serve as an alternative source of raising funds for emerging businesses.

The SEBI advisory said that ever since the SME platform was operationalised, there has been an increase in the number of SME issues as also the investor participation in such offerings. During the last decade, more than 14,000 Crores has been raised through this platform, of which around 6.000 Crores was raised during FY '24, it said.

“However, it has come to the notice of SEBI that, post listing, some of the SME companies and / or their promoters have been resorting to certain means that project an unrealistic picture of their operations,” the SEBI advisory said adding “Such companies I promoters have been seen to make public announcements that create a positive picture of their operations. These announcements are typically followed up with various corporate actions such as bonus issues, stock splits, preferential allotments, etc”.

“The above actions create a positive sentiment amongst investors, which induces them into purchasing such securities. Simultaneously, this also presents an easy opportunity to the promoters to off-load their holdings in such companies at elevated prices,” the SEBI further added.

The SEBI said that it has in the recent past, passed orders against such entities, which are available on the SEBI website. “It can be seen that the modus-operandi of these entities follows a pattern that is by and large similar to what has been mentioned above,” it said.

The SEBI urged investors to be careful and watchful of the aforesaid patterns and exercise caution while investing in such securities.

“Further, investors are advised to not rely on unverified social media posts and not to invest based on tips / rumours,” it said.

  1. Read more: Sebi Bans Rana Sugars' Promoters, Others From Securities Market For 2 Years; Imposes Rs 63 Cr Fine
  2. SEBI Bans Anil Ambani, 24 Other Entities From Securities Market For 5 Years
  3. Hindenburg-Adani Row: Congress Holds Nationwide Protests, Demands SEBI Chief's Resignation, JPC Probe

Hyderabad: Amid concerns surrounding investment in companies listed on the Small and Medium Enterprises segment of Stock Exchanges, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued an advisory with regard to the investment in the securities of such companies.

The Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) platform of the Stock Exchanges was operationalised in the year 2012 to serve as an alternative source of raising funds for emerging businesses.

The SEBI advisory said that ever since the SME platform was operationalised, there has been an increase in the number of SME issues as also the investor participation in such offerings. During the last decade, more than 14,000 Crores has been raised through this platform, of which around 6.000 Crores was raised during FY '24, it said.

“However, it has come to the notice of SEBI that, post listing, some of the SME companies and / or their promoters have been resorting to certain means that project an unrealistic picture of their operations,” the SEBI advisory said adding “Such companies I promoters have been seen to make public announcements that create a positive picture of their operations. These announcements are typically followed up with various corporate actions such as bonus issues, stock splits, preferential allotments, etc”.

“The above actions create a positive sentiment amongst investors, which induces them into purchasing such securities. Simultaneously, this also presents an easy opportunity to the promoters to off-load their holdings in such companies at elevated prices,” the SEBI further added.

The SEBI said that it has in the recent past, passed orders against such entities, which are available on the SEBI website. “It can be seen that the modus-operandi of these entities follows a pattern that is by and large similar to what has been mentioned above,” it said.

The SEBI urged investors to be careful and watchful of the aforesaid patterns and exercise caution while investing in such securities.

“Further, investors are advised to not rely on unverified social media posts and not to invest based on tips / rumours,” it said.

  1. Read more: Sebi Bans Rana Sugars' Promoters, Others From Securities Market For 2 Years; Imposes Rs 63 Cr Fine
  2. SEBI Bans Anil Ambani, 24 Other Entities From Securities Market For 5 Years
  3. Hindenburg-Adani Row: Congress Holds Nationwide Protests, Demands SEBI Chief's Resignation, JPC Probe

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SEBI ADVISORYSEBI LATESTSEBI SME ADVISORYSEBI ADVISORY TO INVESTORS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained |The Balochistan Conundrum

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.