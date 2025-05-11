ETV Bharat / business

F&O: Sebi Finds Individuals' Trades In Index Options Not Down Much, May Take More Actions

A view of the new building of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Head Office at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai ( ANI )

Mumbai: Sebi has observed that individuals' activity on index options in the derivatives segment has not declined as much as expected, and it will re-examine this activity and take further actions if required, sources have said.

The capital markets regulator examined activity in index options between December 2024 and March 2025 and found that while there has been some drop on a year-on-year basis, the activity is much higher than two years ago.

It can be noted that from November 2024, Sebi introduced certain restrictions on the futures and options segment to limit individual activity, as data pointed to over 90 per cent of the trades by individual investors ending up in losses.

An analysis of the data for the four months suggests that the number of individuals trading in equity derivatives is down 12 per cent year-on-year, but up 77 per cent when compared to the two-year-ago period, or between December 2022 and March 2023, the Sebi has found.

On the index options front, which is the most problematic for the regulator because of high speculation on expiry days, individuals' trades are higher when compared to two years ago.

The index options volume of individuals is down 5 per cent on premium terms and 16 per cent on notional terms, but up 34 per cent and 99 per cent on premium and notional terms, respectively, when compared to two years ago. "Sebi will re-examine the trading activity of individuals in index options from an investor protection and systemic stability perspective," a source said.

It has been noticed that despite the measures taken last year to contain speculative overtrading in index options, particularly on expiry day, the activity is high, the source said.

"Sebi is going to continue monitoring the activity in index options, and, if warranted, would be examining the feasibility of any further actions in this regard," the source added.