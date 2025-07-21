ETV Bharat / business

Sebi, Exchanges Introduce Common Compliance Reporting Mechanism For Stock Brokers

A view of the new building of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Head Office at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai ( ANI )

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi and stock exchanges have introduced a technology-based common reporting mechanism for stock brokers to submit their compliance reports.

With this, brokers will be able to submit compliance reports to the 'Samuhik Prativedan Manch' at one exchange instead of multiple exchanges.

"This will eliminate the requirement to submit compliance reports to multiple exchanges where a stock broker is registered. This is expected to substantially reduce stock brokers' compliance costs," Sebi said in a statement on Monday.