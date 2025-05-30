ETV Bharat / business

Sebi Confirms Market Ban On LS Industries, Promoter, 4 Others

New Delhi: Sebi on Friday said LS Industries, its promoter, and four others will remain barred from the securities markets till the outcome of a probe following allegations of fraudulent activities and stock price manipulation.

Profound Finance (promoter of LS Industries), Jahangir Panikkaveettil Perumbarambathu, a Dubai-based NRI public shareholder of LS Industries, Suresh Goyal, Alka Sahni, Shashi Kant Sahni HUF have also been prohibited from the markets.

"...hereby confirm the directions issued vide the interim order dated February 11, 2025," Sebi's whole-time member Ashwani Bhatia said in the confirmatory order. The markets watchdog also said the timeline to complete the investigation in this matter is extended to November 15 and the entities are directed to cooperate with Sebi's probe in the right earnest.

In February this year, Sebi had passed an interim order and restrained LS Industries, Profound Finance and four others from the securities markets following allegations of fraudulent activities and stock price manipulation.

Sebi had also directed Perumbarambathu to impound unlawful gains of Rs 1.14 crore from the sale of shares as part of a prima facie fraudulent scheme. The matter pertains to LS Industries and its key associates were involved in artificially inflating the company's share price despite negligible revenue and financial instability.