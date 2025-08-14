ETV Bharat / business

Sebi Chief Stresses Continuous Capacity Building For Cyber Resilience

New Delhi: Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Thursday stressed on capacity building programmes to enhance the cyber resilience and incident response capabilities of professionals in the securities market.

Speaking at a Cybersecurity Training Programme for Sebi-regulated entities at the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM), he said capacity building is not a one-off event or a box to be ticked, but a continuous process of learning, upgrading, and adapting, as the threat landscape never stands still.

Highlighting that small glitches can have big consequences, Pandey noted that a minor fault in a trading algorithm can trigger market disruptions in milliseconds, while a misconfigured server or compromised account can lead to severe reputational and financial damage.

He referred to the 2012 Knight Capital incident in the US, where obsolete code in a new software rollout caused faulty trades worth billions within 45 minutes, leading to losses of USD 440 million and the company's collapse.

Cyberattacks, he said, are no longer isolated incidents and rank among the top-five global risks by likelihood over the next decade. Given the high-value transactions and interconnected systems of financial markets, greater vigilance and preparedness are essential.