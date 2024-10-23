ETV Bharat / business

Key PAC Meeting On Thursday, SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Likely To Appear

New Delhi: SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch is scheduled to appear before the Parliament's Public Accounts Committee on Thursday in what may turn out to be a stormy meeting following a senior BJP member's accusation that political motivations are guiding the actions of the panel's chairman and Congress MP K C Venugopal.

The meeting's agenda includes oral evidence of representatives of the finance ministry and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as part of the committee's decision to go for the "performance review of regulatory bodies established by Act of Parliament".

While the committee's decision to include the performance review of regulatory bodies established by legislation in its agenda invited no protest, Venugopal's move to call Buch raised hackles of the ruling party members as she has been at the centre of a political row ignited by US firm Hindenburg's allegations against her.

The short-seller company's accusation of conflict of interest against Buch was seized by Congress to seek her ouster and to attack the government, rendering political dimensions to the panel's missive to her to appear before it.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, a member of the panel, wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against Venugopal, accusing the senior Congress leader of raking up non-existent issues to defame the central government and destabilise the country's financial structure and economy.

Accusing Venugopal of "unconstitutional and disdainful" conduct, Dubey claimed that political motivations were guiding the committee's chairperson after the Congress was "compelled" by voters to sit in the opposition benches following the Lok Sabha polls.