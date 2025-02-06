ETV Bharat / business

SBI Q3 Profit Surges 84 Pc To Rs 16,891 Cr

SBI reported an 84 per cent jump in standalone net profit to Rs 16,891 crore in the December quarter.

SBI Q3 Profit Surges 84 Pc To Rs 16,891 Cr
Representational Image (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 6, 2025, 2:53 PM IST

New Delhi: The country's largest lender SBI on Thursday reported an 84 per cent jump in standalone net profit to Rs 16,891 crore in the December quarter. State Bank of India (SBI) had earned a standalone net profit of Rs 9,164 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank's total income rose to Rs 1,28,467 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal against Rs 1,18,193 crore in the same period a year ago, SBI said in a regulatory filing. During the quarter, the bank's interest income grew to Rs 1,17,427 crore compared to Rs 1,06,734 crore a year ago.

On the asset quality front, the bank witnessed improvement with gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) moderating to 2.07 per cent at December-end from 2.42 per cent at the end of the third quarter of the last year.

Similarly, net Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) also eased to 0.53 per cent against 0.64 per cent at the end of the same period a year ago. On a consolidated basis, SBI Group's net profit rose by 70 per cent to Rs 18,853 crore over Rs 11,064 crore in FY24.

Consolidated total income increased to Rs 1,67,854 crore over Rs 1,53,072 crore in the third quarter of the preceding fiscal.

New Delhi: The country's largest lender SBI on Thursday reported an 84 per cent jump in standalone net profit to Rs 16,891 crore in the December quarter. State Bank of India (SBI) had earned a standalone net profit of Rs 9,164 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank's total income rose to Rs 1,28,467 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal against Rs 1,18,193 crore in the same period a year ago, SBI said in a regulatory filing. During the quarter, the bank's interest income grew to Rs 1,17,427 crore compared to Rs 1,06,734 crore a year ago.

On the asset quality front, the bank witnessed improvement with gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) moderating to 2.07 per cent at December-end from 2.42 per cent at the end of the third quarter of the last year.

Similarly, net Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) also eased to 0.53 per cent against 0.64 per cent at the end of the same period a year ago. On a consolidated basis, SBI Group's net profit rose by 70 per cent to Rs 18,853 crore over Rs 11,064 crore in FY24.

Consolidated total income increased to Rs 1,67,854 crore over Rs 1,53,072 crore in the third quarter of the preceding fiscal.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

Q3Q3 PROFITSBI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

Nobel Laureate Venki Ramakrishnan Reveals ‘Secrets Of Long Life’ At Jaipur Literature Festival 2025

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.