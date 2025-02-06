ETV Bharat / business

SBI Q3 Profit Surges 84 Pc To Rs 16,891 Cr

New Delhi: The country's largest lender SBI on Thursday reported an 84 per cent jump in standalone net profit to Rs 16,891 crore in the December quarter. State Bank of India (SBI) had earned a standalone net profit of Rs 9,164 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank's total income rose to Rs 1,28,467 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal against Rs 1,18,193 crore in the same period a year ago, SBI said in a regulatory filing. During the quarter, the bank's interest income grew to Rs 1,17,427 crore compared to Rs 1,06,734 crore a year ago.

On the asset quality front, the bank witnessed improvement with gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) moderating to 2.07 per cent at December-end from 2.42 per cent at the end of the third quarter of the last year.