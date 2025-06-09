ETV Bharat / business

SBI Pays Rs 8,076.84 Cr Dividend To Govt For FY25

New Delhi: The country's biggest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday paid a dividend of Rs 8,076.84 crore to the government for the financial year 2024-25.

The dividend cheque was presented to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman by SBI Chairman C S Setty in the presence of Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju and Finance Secretary Ajay Seth.

"Smt @nsitharaman receives a dividend cheque of Rs 8076.84 crore for FY 2024-25 from Shri C S Setty, Chairman-@TheOfficialSBI," the finance minister's office said in a post on X.