ETV Bharat / business

Han Jong-Hee, Who Elevated Samsung's Television Business, Dies

Han, a co-chief executive who oversaw company’s consumer electronics and mobile devices businesses, died at the age of 63 after being treated for cardiac arrest.

Han Jong-Hee, a senior Samsung Electronics executive credited with elevating the South Korean tech giant's TV business to global leadership, speaks during the company's annual general meeting at the Suwon Convention Center in Suwon, South Korea, Wednesday, March 19, 2025.
Han Jong-Hee, a senior Samsung Electronics executive credited with elevating the South Korean tech giant's TV business to global leadership, speaks during the company's annual general meeting at the Suwon Convention Center in Suwon, South Korea, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP)
author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : Mar 25, 2025, 10:49 AM IST

Seoul: Han Jong-Hee, a senior Samsung Electronics executive credited with elevating the company's television business, died Tuesday, the company said. He was 63. Han, a co-chief executive who oversaw the company’s consumer electronics and mobile devices businesses, died at a hospital after being treated for cardiac arrest, Samsung said.

Han joined Samsung in 1988 and spent most of his career in TV-related divisions, during which the company became the world’s leading TV manufacturer. He was appointed co-vice chairman and CEO in 2022. Samsung, one of the world’s largest technology companies, has dual strengths in components and finished consumer products.

It has separate CEOs for major business divisions, including semiconductors, all under the broader leadership of third-generation corporate heir and chairman Lee Jae-yong. It wasn't immediately clear who would step in as Han’s successor.

Seoul: Han Jong-Hee, a senior Samsung Electronics executive credited with elevating the company's television business, died Tuesday, the company said. He was 63. Han, a co-chief executive who oversaw the company’s consumer electronics and mobile devices businesses, died at a hospital after being treated for cardiac arrest, Samsung said.

Han joined Samsung in 1988 and spent most of his career in TV-related divisions, during which the company became the world’s leading TV manufacturer. He was appointed co-vice chairman and CEO in 2022. Samsung, one of the world’s largest technology companies, has dual strengths in components and finished consumer products.

It has separate CEOs for major business divisions, including semiconductors, all under the broader leadership of third-generation corporate heir and chairman Lee Jae-yong. It wasn't immediately clear who would step in as Han’s successor.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HAN JONG HEE DEATHSAMSUNG CO CEO DEATHHAN JONG HEE CAUSE OF DEATHSAMSUNGHAN JONG HEE DEATH TUESDAY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter To Lane (Part 1): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.