Han Jong-Hee, Who Elevated Samsung's Television Business, Dies

Seoul: Han Jong-Hee, a senior Samsung Electronics executive credited with elevating the company's television business, died Tuesday, the company said. He was 63. Han, a co-chief executive who oversaw the company’s consumer electronics and mobile devices businesses, died at a hospital after being treated for cardiac arrest, Samsung said.

Han joined Samsung in 1988 and spent most of his career in TV-related divisions, during which the company became the world’s leading TV manufacturer. He was appointed co-vice chairman and CEO in 2022. Samsung, one of the world’s largest technology companies, has dual strengths in components and finished consumer products.

It has separate CEOs for major business divisions, including semiconductors, all under the broader leadership of third-generation corporate heir and chairman Lee Jae-yong. It wasn't immediately clear who would step in as Han’s successor.